Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, October 15.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Also Ocimax Mahon.

Venom: Let There Be carnage (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Daily showings at: 17.00, 19.20 & 21.35

Times at Festival: 17.30 (daily); 12.15 (Sun); 20.00 (Mon, Tues, Wed & Thu)

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 20.30 (Thursday)

Plot summary: Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams

Director: Andy Serkis

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: Daily showings at: 17.00, 19.00 & 20.15

Times at Festival: 12.25 (Sunday)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller.

Dune (2021)

Times at Augusta: 17.10 (daily)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: PG13.

Category: Adventure, Drama & Sci-Fi