Palmanova is one of our favourite palces to go for a walk, particulaly on a Sunday morning.

23-11-2020

Today Stephen Baggley takes us to Palmanova. Located in the municipality of Calvia it has a wide bay and three beautiful beaches: Son Maties, Na Nadala and Es Carregador, as well as the small marina of Son Caliu.

Palma Nova was developed in the 1960s as a tourist destination complex. It has an international community, but attracts mainly British tourists and residents.

Palma Nova is an ideal place to relax and enjoy a beach holiday and it is also the ideal place to explore the island's natural parks and golf courses.

