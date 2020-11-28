Today Stephen Baggley takes us to Palmanova. Located in the municipality of Calvia it has a wide bay and three beautiful beaches: Son Maties, Na Nadala and Es Carregador, as well as the small marina of Son Caliu.

Palma Nova was developed in the 1960s as a tourist destination complex. It has an international community, but attracts mainly British tourists and residents.

Palma Nova is an ideal place to relax and enjoy a beach holiday and it is also the ideal place to explore the island's natural parks and golf courses.