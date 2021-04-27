Where will you be this summer?

BIC are delighted to announce their Summer School for July 2021.

Suitable for boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 14, this is a fantastic opportunity for children to enhance their English language skills, gain more confidence in a variety of sports including tennis volleyball and football, enhance the children’s creativity, and most importantly, have FUN!

Our daily programme is full of exciting activities, swimming pool water games, arts and crafts and of course English and Spanish learning! Children will be able to enhance their academic and creative learning through exciting theme based weeks.

Various options are available: children can take part in the Summer School for the full 4 weeks – Mondays to Fridays, starting at 9.00 to 15.00 – or may choose to join for standalone weeks between July 5 – July 30 as well. Prices vary accordingly*:

1 Week - 175€

2 Weeks - 300€

3 Weeks - 400€

4 Weeks - 500€

Available Summer School Programmes:

English Language Booster: This is an ideal opportunity for all non-native speakers to boost their English skills across the 4 weeks. This programme includes English speaking, listening, reading and writing lessons taught by a native English speaker.

Spanish Language Booster: This is an ideal opportunity for all non-native speakers to boost their Spanish skills across the 4 weeks. This programme includes English speaking, listening, reading and writing lessons taught by a native Spanish speaker.

Early Years Programme (5 to 7 year olds): Include fun learning activities around English, Maths, arts and crafts as well fun interactive sports and swim lessons.

Daily Summer School

Activities:

Sporting Activities: Throughout the four-week BIC Summer School, participants will get the chance to practise and explore a variety of new sports such as badminton, table tennis, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball and football, all led by a qualified PE teacher.

Swimming: During the hot summer, children can have fun cooling off in BIC’s 25m outdoor pool and enhance their swimming skills.

Craft and Designs: Creative Projects: This is the perfect chance for children to harness their creative side and take part in different art, science craft projects and/or music.

For more information and to register, please contact us via email at summerschool@balearesint.net or call (+34) 971 133 167.

To register can also visit our website: https://balearesint.net/news/2021/bic-summer-school-2021

We look forward welcoming you at the BIC Summer School.