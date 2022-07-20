To enter Frankie's is to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of an authentic American diner. Everything in the restaurant, dedicated to street food and cocktails, is inspired by and takes us back to the 50s and 60s, the golden years of Frank Sinatra's professional career, who, apart from his legendary career in music and film, is also known worldwide for his passion for smoked meats and long cooking. The actor used to entertain his guests by standing in front of the coals to prepare the best barbecued ribs, pizzas and hot dogs.



Frankie's cooks 100% in the American style. The kitchen follows to the letter the recipe book of the great smokehouses and respects all the rules that tradition dictates to prepare the most traditional dishes of American cuisine.



Here you can have breakfast or stop for the best burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, pastries, or refresh yourself with cocktails and craft drinks, at any time of the day. Frankie's kitchen is open continuously from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m., and allows you to take a gastronomic journey through the entire North American geography because its menu includes bagels with cream cheese and salmon in the purest New York style; racks of Texas-style BBQ Ribs; milkshakes of various flavours and toppings with Californian flair; or brownie accompanied by marshmallows and vanilla ice cream to sweeten and brighten up the end of meals or snacks.



At the head of the dining room, maitre d' Fabian Alvarez, is clear: "Frankies is a place to gather with those closest to you, no matter what time of day or time of day. The ideal place to enjoy a dining experience that immerses you in the best of American Street Food". Fabián works with a classic, elegant and simple cocktail bar with which he tries to "complement in the best possible way the work done in the kitchen by chef Ricardo Rojas". With a lot of complicity, the chef develops a "casual and unpretentious" menu. The aim of both "is to create the perfect ambience for the demanding client of Portals Nous".



Contact details:



Open every day from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.



Address: Carrer Ramón Llull, 1, 07181 Portals Nous



Reservations: 641 185 313



