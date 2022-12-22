Adapted to the cooler months of the year, Balneario Illetas offers a high level gastronomy in a unique natural environment and a warm atmosphere.





The Balneario Illetas has opted this year to extend the season. To this end, the premises have been completely adapted and acclimatised, both the indoor areas and the outdoor terraces, to enjoy its virtues in a warm and welcoming atmosphere that is so cosy during the coldest months of the year. So, with the beach in the background, a landscape that does not usually form part of the most Christmas pictures, Balneario Illetas continues to offer its high level gastronomy accompanied by excellent wines and after-dinner drinks.





With this presentation, the restaurant is an ideal alternative, not only for business lunches and dinners, but also for family gatherings where you can entertain the family on the beach and enjoy an exquisite brunch or a meal in which you can taste their new seasonal dishes in a unique setting.



Every Thursday we offer the authentic cocido madrileño del Jarana made by Blanca... reservations are essential as there are limited places. Among other stew and soup dishes such as 'arroz brut' and 'arroz caldoso marinera', on the menu we continue with the star dishes of the summer such as sea bass and prawn ceviche, Thai mussels and our variety of paellas.





Winter opening hours until March are Thursday to Sunday for breakfast and lunch. However, it is available all week to celebrate any kind of event, always subject to prior reservation. Parking for clients is available.



Reservations can be made on their website www.balnearioilletas.com or by telephone on 971-401031.



