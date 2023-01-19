A gift of nature
Juicy, fruity and extremely aromatic: that’s how Mallorcan oranges taste!
Moreover, the fruits are a natural booster for our immune system. Not only the vitamins from the flesh, but also the secondary vital substances from the peel and the white layer underneath help our health. The ingredients have an anti- oxidant effect and support our immune system.
Winter oranges Navel
Navel and Navelina are the first oranges of the season. They have a nice thick skin and are easy to peel. They taste fruity and fresh and have a good balance of sugar and acidity.
In the valley of the oranges
Sóller has been famous for its oranges for more than 200 years. Plenty of water and a sunny climate are optimal conditions for citrus fruits with an intense flavour.
Citrus from the Sóller Valley
In the picturesque valley of the Tramuntana mountain range the harvest is going on right now
