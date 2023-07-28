On one of Palma’s most emblematic streets, the Paseo Marítimo, is a fascinating new gastronomic venue: Ópera Maritim. Part of the Opera Group, with restaurants in Portals Nous and Magalluf, it is the perfect marriage between the sophistication of gourmet Italian cuisine and the exciting beauty of the Opera.

Since opening a few weeks ago, the restaurant has quickly become a point of reference for lovers of high-end Italian gastronomy and the art of singing, offering a culinary experience that delights the senses and touches the heart.



At the Ópera Maritim restaurant, the passion for top Italian cuisine is palpable in every detail. The chef, in collaboration with renowned Italian gourmet chefs, has created an exceptional menu that exceeds all expectations and takes guests on a culinary journey. The fine and fresh ingredients, some sourced locally and some brought specially from Italy, are combined with artisan culinary techniques to create exceptional dishes.





Guests can enjoy exquisite homemade pasta prepared with the utmost care. In addition, Ópera Maritim offers a varied selection of starters to share and expertly prepared meat and fish dishes, as well as the famous and spectacular gourmet pizzas.





But Ópera Maritim is not just about exquisite Italian cuisine. The premises are a true homage to opera, a passion shared by the founders. Four days a week, guests can enjoy live performances by leading opera singers in the evenings.



Music and art combine with gourmet cuisine to create a unique and exciting experience. Add to this the lavish décor in very bold colours, and with lush plants and a fancy high ceiling, trimmed with 9300 timbers. A lounge on the first floor can be used for private parties of any kind or just for a cocktail in a relaxed atmosphere. Opera Marítim is a new venue that is sure to become a fixture on the nightlife scene.





Every visit to Ópera Maritim is a complete sensory experience. Diners are transported to a world of elegance and sophistication, where each dish is a work of art in itself. From authentic Italian flavours to live opera performances, every detail is carefully designed to deliver a dining experience that delights and excites.



