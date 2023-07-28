KATAGI Blau, the hidden treasure of the bay of Palma, is a place that truly lives up to its name: "Under the sky there is no other like it". This exclusive rooftop perfectly fuses the essence of Asia with the charm of Mallorca, offering visitors a unique and modern experience in an idyllic setting. Located in Playa de Palma, it is the perfect place to enjoy delicious lunches, dinners and exquisite signature cocktails in the company of friends while the Mediterranean caresses the shores.







The gastronomy at KATAGI Blau is a culinary journey like no other, where the talented chef Jose Pellegrino highlights the exuberance of Asian cuisine through carefully selected exclusive products. The dishes are a true symphony of flavours, fusing traditional techniques with avant-garde touches that delight the senses and satisfy even the most demanding palates.



KATAGI Blau's international recognition is undisputed. In 2019 and 2020, it was awarded the prestigious 'Best Asian Fusion Restaurant in Europe' by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, demonstrating its exceptional quality and commitment to culinary excellence.





The heart of KATAGI Blau is its spectacular rooftop located at the Iberostar Selection Llaut Palma. As the sun sets over the horizon, the colours of the sunset paint the sky and the bay of Palma, creating a stunning and magical backdrop. The terrace becomes an oasis of tranquillity, enriched by elegant vertical gardens that blend harmoniously with the greenery of nature and the warm gold of the setting sun. The carefully designed décor and the strategic arrangement of the spaces guarantee an intimate and relaxing experience for all visitors.



One of KATAGI Blau's signature dishes is its authentic teppanyaki. Here, guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Japanese culinary art while watching talented specialist chefs masterfully and delicately transform the finest raw ingredients. Each dish is a work of art in itself, and the spectacle of watching the ingredients cook on the hot plates is a fascinating and flavourful experience.

Teppanyaki show cooking: A true spectacle In short, KATAGI Blau is much more than a restaurant: it is a place where the magic of Asia and the essence of the Mediterranean meet in a perfect symbiosis. From its rooftop, where the sunset becomes a fairytale scene, to its exquisite gastronomic proposal that has won over critics and diners alike, this magical place has earned its place as one of the most special corners of the island of Mallorca. To visit KATAGI Blau is to enter a world of flavours, emotions and sights that will live on in the memory of all who experience it.



Address: Iberostar Llaut Palma Hotel, Avenida America 2, Palma



Email: reservations@katagiblau.com



Telephone: +34 971 596 018





