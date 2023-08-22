In a vibrant and emblematic street on Palma's Paseo Marítimo, a unique gastronomic corner has emerged: Ópera Maritim. From the hand of the distinguished Opera Group, this enclave fuses the refinement of gourmet Italian cuisine with the emotionality of opera, creating a paradise for discerning palates and sensitive hearts.



At Ópera Maritim, the love for Italian culinary excellence is evident in every detail. The head chef, in collaboration with famed Italian chefs who are masters of Italian haute cuisine, has brought to life an exceptional menu that exceeds expectations and transports diners on a culinary journey like no other. Ingredients of the highest quality, unparalleled freshness and some imported directly from Italy, are fused with artisanal culinary techniques to create dishes that are true edible works of art.



The home-made pastas, made with care and precision, are authentic symphonies of flavours in every mouthful. And that's just the beginning. Ópera Maritim also presents a varied selection of starters to share and meat and fish dishes that are pure culinary mastery, not forgetting the iconic and spectacular gourmet pizzas.





Ópera Maritim, however, is much more than a gastronomic destination. It is a passionate tribute to opera, a passion shared by the visionaries behind this venue. As you enjoy your evening, you may on occasion be treated to live performances by leading opera singers, whose powerful voices fill the space with captivating melodies. Music and art intertwine with gourmet cuisine to create an experience that is genuine and exciting.





Located in the heart of Palma's Paseo Marítimo, Ópera Maritim has established itself as a haven for lovers of operatic art and haute cuisine. This culinary temple is more than just a restaurant; it is a space where the excellence of Italian cuisine merges with the passion for opera, resulting in an experience that evokes an orchestra of flavours and emotions.





Every visit to Ópera Maritim is an experience that will stimulate your senses. You will be transported to a universe of elegance and sophistication, where we strive to make every dish an artistic expression. From the authentic flavours of Italy to live opera performances, every aspect has been meticulously orchestrated to provide you with a culinary experience that captivates and excites.





Immerse yourself in the charm of Ópera Maritim and let yourself be carried away by an incomparable gastronomic journey, where Italian excellence and operatic passion flow in perfect harmony.







Social Media



Facebook



Instagram



Reservations and other details of interest

Reservations

Address: Carrer de Monsenyor Palmer, 2, 07014 Palma, Illes Balears



Tel. 971 603 386