The Christmas holidays are here and with them comes the desire for celebrations and meals with loved ones. Restaurant Urbà, the most informal and cosmopolitan proposal of the Santi Taura Group located in the Hotel El Llorenç offers a very special and unique plan through a unique cuisine, so that you will always remember these important dates.



The Hotel El Llorenç has prepared an unforgettable offer to enjoy its Christmas Eve and Christmas menus staying at the hotel El Llorenç Parc de la Mar 5*. You can decide whether to stay overnight on 24th or 25th December, and whether to take the special menu for dinner on Christmas Eve or for lunch on Christmas Day for 530 € for 2 people (drinks not included). Although it is not essential to stay at the hotel to enjoy the Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas lunch, all guests are welcome to enjoy this culinary experience.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Christmas Eve or Christmas Menu Restaurant Urbà (Drinks not included).

Night's accommodation & Welcome Drink.

Access to the Spa & Wellness area.

À la carte breakfast.

530€ l Two people in double room.



This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the cuisine of Grup Santi Taura, and at the same time enjoy the luxuries of a charismatic hotel in Palma, recognised as one of the best hotels in Spain and Portugal in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2020 and 2021 and 2022.







More information and reservations:



Bookings: +34 971 67 77 70 - info@elllorenc.com



