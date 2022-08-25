More airport strikes planned, this time by Spanish ground staff.

Humphrey Carter Palma 25/08/2022 14:48
Car park staff, baggage handlers, security, IT, retail and catering staff have all voted for 24-hour strikes over working conditions and pay.

The strikes are expected to hit airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Seville and Palma.
Anyone who has booked a trip to the Balearics before the end of the year is being urged to check their flights before travelling.

The workers are protesting against low pay and working conditions as three of the main unions in Spain are in dispute with airport operator AENA.
The planned walk-out days are as follows:

September
Thursday 15
Saturday 17
Thursday 22
Saturday 24
Thursday 29


December
Monday 26
Tuesday 27
Wednesday 28
Thursday 29
Friday 30


Strike dates for October and November have not been set yet.