Car park staff, baggage handlers, security, IT, retail and catering staff have all voted for 24-hour strikes over working conditions and pay.

The strikes are expected to hit airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Seville and Palma.

Anyone who has booked a trip to the Balearics before the end of the year is being urged to check their flights before travelling.

The workers are protesting against low pay and working conditions as three of the main unions in Spain are in dispute with airport operator AENA.

The planned walk-out days are as follows:

September

Thursday 15

Saturday 17

Thursday 22

Saturday 24

Thursday 29



December

Monday 26

Tuesday 27

Wednesday 28

Thursday 29

Friday 30



Strike dates for October and November have not been set yet.