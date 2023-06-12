Oceans Group, a summer resort located in front of Magaluf beach, is the perfect place for a weekend getaway as it offers such a complete experience that you can enjoy it to the fullest without having to visit anywhere else. The complex is comprised of Oceans Restaurant and Oceans Calviá Beach, each offering unique and spectacular experiences.

Oceans Restaurant is a place that conquers palates with its signature cuisine. With a menu carefully designed by Chef Javier Guerrero and his talented kitchen team, the restaurant offers a variety of options to satisfy all tastes. Each dish is prepared with selected ingredients and unique flavours studied in detail to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Enjoying these exquisite flavours on one of the restaurant's terraces, with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, is a real pleasure. The restaurant's spaces are designed with great attention to detail, creating cosy atmospheres where diners can relax and let themselves be carried away by the gastronomic experience.







Oceans Calviá Beach, for its part, has delighted tourists and residents from the area with its new and improved transformation.



The legendary Mambo's terrace is now fully integrated as part of the beach club, giving rise to the spectacular Oceans Garden. This magical place offers a complete day and night experience combining fun, music and relaxation. From pool parties to daily theme parties, Oceans Calvia Beach offers endless entertainment. The complex has two main areas: the Beach area and the Garden area.





In the Beach area, visitors can enjoy a swimming pool, live DJ sets, go-go dancers, a cocktail bar, giant screens, VIP areas and a discotheque. This space is perfect for those who wish to immerse themselves in an atmosphere full of energy, dance and vibrant music. On the other hand, the Garden area also has a swimming pool, a cocktail bar, giant screens, go-go dancers, live DJ's, VIP areas and a Disco Pub. Here, visitors can also enjoy live concerts while enjoying the magic of summer in Magalluf.







It is the ideal place for those who want to have fun and let themselves be carried away by the energy of summer, as it offers a unique entertainment experience that leaves lifelong memories in the minds of its visitors. With wonderful views of the Mediterranean, this place is the ideal destination to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays or bachelor/bachelorette parties, or simply to enjoy a day like no other while feeling like a real star. The club is strategically located to allow guests to enjoy the beauty of the sea while immersing themselves in a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere. The atmosphere is filled with energy and excitement, creating a sense of escapism and luxury.





But you can't talk about Oceans Calviá Beach without mentioning its exceptional gastronomic offer. As at Oceans Restaurant, the beach club offers a wide selection of high quality sharing platters, snacks and burgers. The culinary variety is designed to satisfy all palates, from light options to tantalising delights. Diners can enjoy the sea breeze and panoramic views while satisfying their culinary cravings.



