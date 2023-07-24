Why go far when you have it so close? The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum, located in Alcúdia, is one of the best museums on the island of Mallorca, a 'must' for your agenda!



Situated in an idyllic setting, the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum has it all: from ancient art to modern and contemporary works of art. The works are presented in an accessible and enjoyable way, so you don't have to be an art specialist to appreciate them. The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum also has parks full of monumental sculptures, gardens and even allotments that teach you how to grow everything a family could need in a small space. It is an ideal visit for groups, couples, friends and families, and naturally a must for people who love art, architecture and nature.





The indoor spaces are air-conditioned to make them pleasant even when temperatures are very high. Special mention should be made of the Sokrates contemporary art space and the Nins exhibition, which features a wide and dynamic range of portraits of boys and girls from the 16th to 19th centuries. Also not to be missed are the rose garden and the house designed by Hassan Fathy, which includes different rooms with works by renowned painters, photographers and sculptors. To round off the day, the café-restaurant La Paloma offers a wide range of dishes, drinks and snacks to suit all tastes and prepared with great care.





The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum, founded by the artists Yannick Vu and Ben Jakober, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year while continuing to expand its artistic offerings, so it is advisable to visit at least once or twice a year to appreciate the changes that have taken place and the novelties that have been incorporated. The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is a unique place that awaits all visitors on the Camí del Coll Baix, in Es Mal Pas de Alcúdia. In addition to its website and social networks, the telephone number 971 546 915 will answer any questions you may have and you can organise a visit. You can also book a table at the café-restaurant La Paloma on the same number. The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum and the café-restaurant La Paloma are open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum and enjoy an unforgettable experience!



