There are two main shows at Son Amar Mallorca that run during the summer season. Exhibit is every Friday and Saturday night and runs from the end of April until the end of October. There are four seating options available and tickets can be booked online. The show begins at 10 p.m. and finishes just after midnight.

Both shows at Son Amar Mallorca will be running throughout the summer season

Ohalá show is also every Friday and Saturday but at the earlier time of 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. This makes it the perfect show for families enjoying a Mallorca summer holiday. Ohalá runs from May until the end of September and tickets can be booked online before arrival.

Exhibit at Son Amar is an amazing experience that is a must-see show for anyone visiting Mallorca. Held at the beautiful House of Son Amar, featuring world-class acrobatics, dance, and music, Exhibit has been voted as the best show in Mallorca.





Incredible acrobatics on stage

The show is filled with thrills and excitement as the talented performers take to the stage. From the incredible acrobatics to the mesmerizing dance numbers and musical performances, Exhibit will captivate audiences for a one-of-a-kind night out. If you are looking to enjoy the Mallorca nightlife to its fullest, Exhibit is for you.

Ohalá is a family adventure show in Mallorca that takes audience members on a captivating journey through the Mediterranean. Presented by House of Son Amar, this show combines acrobatics, dance, film, and theatrical characters to tell a story of discovery.

Mesmerising dance numbers

If you’re looking for a show in Palma de Mallorca that your entire family can enjoy, look no further! This family-friendly adventure is perfect for kids of all ages, from preschoolers to high schoolers. It’s full of fun and engaging characters and storylines, sure to keep the whole family entertained. Whether you want to laugh, learn or just relax, Ohalá has something for everyone.



Address: Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8, Palmanyola

Email: info@isla.wine

Telephone: +34 971 617 533



