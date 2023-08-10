The concept of restaurant, cabaret, discotheque, club with which the Pacha Group has revolutionised Ibiza nights arrives in Mallorca. After its great success in Ibiza, Mykonos and London, Lio opened its doors this summer 2023 in the heart of Palma's Paseo Maritimo. A century after its construction, the iconic Titos nightclub brings back all the glamour and seductive power that the discotheque had in the 50s and 60s, when the likes of Charles Chaplin, Grace Kelly and Sean Connery were regulars in the room.





Lio cannot be explained, it has to be experienced' explains the artistic director of Lio and comedian of the Tricicle company, Joan Garcia, who is delighted that the Pacha Group has brought prestige back to variety and cabaret shows in Spain. ‘The tradition of cabarets has never been lost in France, England or Germany; but until Lio was created, in Spain they were synonymous with poor quality' explains Garcia.





More than twenty artists - singers, dancers and acrobats - star in a show based on interaction with the audience. The artists greet diners at the door and welcome them by dancing. Once inside the restaurant, the show begins! Designed by the famous interior designer Lazaro Rosa-Violan, known for his work in the world's most famous nightclubs, Lio's is a surprising blend of architecture, design, gastronomy, music, acrobatics, dance, sensuality and spectacular panoramic views of the Bay of Palma.





Michelin-starred Mallorcan chef Andrew Genestra, together with Lio's head chef Felipe Moreno, has created the avant-garde and innovative menu for a dinner that usually ends with all the diners dancing to the rhythm of the greatest hits that make up the Simply the Best show, a mix of the best performances carried out over the twelve years of Lio Ibiza's history. The show is also a tribute to Tina Turner, in a very special year after her death.



At midnight, Lio turns into a nightclub and discotheque where the party goes on until 6am. At this time, the club opens its doors to the public who have not enjoyed the dinner or attended the show. A show that leaves no one indifferent. To Lio!

Other details of interest:



Calle Avenida Gabriel Roca, 31, Palma



Telephone: 971-163702



Email: Mallorca@liopacha.com

