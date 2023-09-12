During the month of September, Lío opens its restaurant-cabaret from Thursday to Sunday. Guests can continue to vibrate to the rhythm of the show SIMPLY THE BEST, a mix of the best musical refrains in history, choreographies and acrobatics seasoned with a magnificent costume and lighting design. A surprisingly modern show that takes place during dinner and fills those who experience it with good energy.





From midnight onwards, the parties continue with the best music from Lío's resident DJs. On Thursdays, Lío attendees can dance to the rhythms of the Catch Up party, where the freshest, most modern and Mediterranean styles prevail. On Fridays, the Rebel Moon is a night of house and afrohouse music with live instruments; on Saturdays, the Little Saturday party is consolidated, where no one will be able to stop dancing to the rhythm of dance music and the most commercial rhythms of the moment; on Sundays, with Salao, the most urban music will be enjoyed with its most characteristic sound and flow.





The Halloween closing party will be held on 31st October, where those who wish to attend will be able to enjoy a special dinner designed by chefs Andreu Genestra and Felip Moreno. This party is being prepared with a terrifying atmosphere and special surprises unique to this day. Reservations can be made through the website in a few days.





Lío Mallorca opened on August 3rd in the building that was once the legendary Tito's discotheque on Palma's Paseo Marítimo. It is now one month since the Grand Opening. Thousands of people have passed through Lío during this first month, enjoying the essence of the most famous cabaret-restaurant in the world.





Contact Lío Calle: Avenida Gabriel Roca, 31

Telephone: +34 971 163 702

E-mail: Mallorca@liopacha.com



