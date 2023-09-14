In an area overlooking the crystal clear, turquoise waters of Cala Llamp, you will find Gran Folies Beach Club, one of the oldest and most exclusive beach clubs in Mallorca. Located on the rocky slope of the coast, with the Mediterranean Sea at its feet, it has different restaurant areas and sun loungers to enjoy the best summer day in an incomparable setting with an exquisite atmosphere and excellent traditional and international cuisine. Gran Folies Beach Club offers an idyllic and relaxed atmosphere that perfectly combines luxury and natural beauty.



Gran Folies Beach Club has all the ingredients to make your day an unforgettable experience. Relax in one of our hammocks overlooking the sea, cool off in the pool, take a dip in the sea or enjoy tasty dishes and cocktails.

Gran Folies Beach Club offers a high-end beach and restaurant experience. Visitors can enjoy sun loungers and Balinese beds by the sea, an infinity pool with panoramic views, a restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine and a wide selection of drinks and cocktails. The ambience is elegant and relaxed, making it a popular place to spend a sunny day or a romantic evening.



The Gran Folies Beach Club restaurant serves a delicious selection of dishes combining international cuisine with the most traditional Mediterranean flavours, prepared with fresh, high quality ingredients. Diners can enjoy their meal on a terrace overlooking the sea, in the sunbathing area or in the bistro area.



The chef, Alex Arquero, is in charge of seducing Spanish palates and surprising international palates by enhancing certain flavours and adapting the proposal to current gastronomic trends.



Visiting Gran Folies Beach Club means entering an authentic Mediterranean paradise in its relaxation areas, from Balinese beds to Premium hammocks on the seafront. Enjoy a massage in an intimate and natural setting, a quiet swim in the pool or refresh yourself in the turquoise waters of Cala Llamp, always with a feeling of absolute privacy.



At Gran Folies Beach Club, the fun never stops. Throughout the season, a series of special events are organised, such as themed nights or private events. Each event is designed to provide a unique and unforgettable experience.



Gran Folies Beach Club offers a zodiac service. Whether you want to be picked up or dropped off at your boat.



Gran Folies is known for offering its visitors a luxurious experience in a stunning natural setting. It is an ideal place to enjoy a relaxing day by the sea or a romantic evening with a spectacular view. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, first class facilities and an exceptional culinary experience, Gran Folies is the place where dreams of a seaside paradise come true.



Click to reserve