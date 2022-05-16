The fun returns as it does every year to one of Calvia's most iconic hotels, the Sol Barbados Hotel, favoured by modern families for its excellent facilities for children such as the impressive WaterLand Pool and aquatic area, as well as areas and programmes for adults.



Located just 150 metres from the spectacular beach of Calviá and close to shopping and leisure areas. The Sol Barbados hotel offers its guests fully refurbished rooms with beautiful views of the sea or the mountains, designed to offer fun and comfort.





Its gastronomic offer has a themed buffet area with different dining options and specialities for all tastes, from international cuisine to local specialities, as well as an outdoor area where you can enjoy delicious ice creams and seasonal juices, among other things.





But without a doubt, what stands out the most at the Sol Barbados hotel are its incredible swimming pools and the WaterLand Pool aquatic fun area, where energy and happiness are in the air. This area has multiple spaces with colourful slides where the youngest members of the family can make new friends. Another area is the waterfalls and interactive pools, the perfect place to create beautiful memories with the family. The entire area has sun loungers and umbrellas, so that the whole tribe can enjoy the Under the Sol holiday.



On the other hand, another of the things that stand out in this hotel, and in general in all Sol By Meliá hotels, are its activities and entertainment experiences. All of them have been specially designed for the enjoyment of all members of the family. From morning to evening, the entertainment team has different activities programmed, guaranteeing a fun atmosphere for everyone.





Sol Barbados is the perfect option for families to enjoy the island. In addition, the area of Calviá has numerous sports facilities, as well as 5 golf courses, shops and restaurants, a leisure area and an infinite number of cycling and hiking routes, as well as the cultural, gastronomic and monumental tradition of the island.