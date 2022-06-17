With a privileged location, at the foot of the Mallorcan beach of Calviá and with breathtaking views, the Meliá Calviá Beach Hotel has become a benchmark in the area, and is the ideal place to spend a family holiday or enjoy the tranquillity of the sea, always with the best services, exclusivity and unbeatable experiences.

Set among pine trees and with a Mediterranean design, the Meliá Calviá Beach hotel is located in the municipality of Calviá, an area of beaches with crystalline waters that has become one of the most fashionable destinations for enjoying holidays and the Balearic island.

The hotel, completely renovated, offers everything you need in a designer atmosphere. Its rooms, comfortable and with a touch of contemporary elegance, are designed to guarantee the relaxation of its guests.

For the more non-conformist guests, the hotel offers the brand's exclusive service: The Level, with which guests can enjoy fabulous advantages during their stay, such as flexible check-in and check-out, pillow menu, daily turndown service, as well as exclusive areas such as The Level swimming pool, private lounge with soft drinks and snacks.

But undoubtedly the most popular place for guests is the private breakfast area, with à la carte dishes, and the space reserved at sunset where you can enjoy a more elaborate snack and all kinds of drinks.

Meliá Calviá Beach also impresses with its gourmet options, offering different areas with international cuisine with Mediterranean touches. The Cape Nao Beach Club & Restaurant in particular stands out among its offerings, a fabulous space where the Mediterranean flavour, the crystalline waters and the nature and beauty of the place are mixed with high level gastronomy, offering both daytime meals in a more relaxed atmosphere and sophisticated dinners.

Meliá Calviá Beach is the best example of the company's commitment to the renovation of the Magaluf area. Since 2012, Meliá Hotels International has played a key role in the transformation of this holiday area of Mallorca, turning it into an attractive, family-friendly, sustainable and safe option. The hotel company maintains its commitment to the area and continues to promote different actions to improve the quality and image of the destination.