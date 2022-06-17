INNSiDE Cala Blanca is located in a privileged position on the beachfront of Palma Nova. A modern hotel, designed to inspire you and make the most of your lifestyle, also on your holidays.



Live music, exhibitions, local art, excursions, and a wide gastronomic and cultural experiences will be at your disposal to discover the most authentic Mallorca and awaken your curious side.



All rooms at the INNSiDE By Meliá Cala Blanca hotel are decorated in a fresh and welcoming design. Superior rooms are equipped with sustainable yoga mats and a minibar with local drinks that are replenished daily. They have a private balcony with stunning sea views and feature works by local artists, such as Savinanegra, a creative craft created in Mallorca by Mallorcan artist Mar Serra and Canarian artist Nuria Hamad.





The hotel features the Open Living Lounge, the heart of the hotel where it all happens, open for inspiration, work or a drink with or without friends.



The Kitchen, a space not to be missed. A buffet restaurant concept with a wide variety of regional cuisine and international classics. It also offers a wide range of healthy options, vegetarian, gluten-free and lactose-free options. In the evenings it is transformed into an à la carte dining area, where non-hotel guests are also welcome.



If you are looking to enjoy the outdoors, El Shack is the perfect place. A concept based on organic, natural and healthy food, without giving up the small pleasures during your holidays.



Among its comprehensive facilities, you can enjoy its two magnificent outdoor swimming pools surrounded by gardens and terraces, one of them with unparalleled sea views. There is also a massage area, Balinese beds, a yoga room, wellness activities and an outdoor cinema.





The INNSiDE by Meliá brand is committed to sustainability and makes every moment have an environmentally friendly touch. They take care of the planet by eliminating all single-use plastic items in the hotels, use sustainable sheets and towels, and vegan and eco-friendly gels and soaps. They make your stay truly authentic with handcrafted refreshments and snacks made from local ingredients.



Meliá Hotels International continues to invest in one of its fastest growing brands by promoting its Lifestyle brand.



INNSiDE By Meliá is increasingly committed to holiday destinations. This is demonstrated by its hotels on the island of Mallorca (INNSiDE Alcudia, INNSiDE Calviá Beach, INNSiDE Cala Blanca, INNSiDE Palma Bosque and INNSiDE Palma Center), on the island of Ibiza (INNSiDE Ibiza), and on the island of Fuerteventura (INNSiDE Fuerteventura).



