A fusion of 5-star luxury, cosmopolitan elegance, authentic culture and relaxed ambience, ME Ibiza is one of the island's most sought-after retreats.

ME Ibiza is a true expression of lifestyle, an oasis by the sea. Located in Santa Eulalia del Río, with direct access to the beach and its own jetty for arriving by boat. The hotel, which has just renovated many of its spaces, has been awarded the Leading Hotel of The World seal, and also has the capacity to offer the possibility of living an experience of almost absolute privacy. ME Ibiza is located just a few kilometres from the most beautiful villages in the north of the island, such as San Carlos and Santa Gertrudis, and 30 minutes from Ibiza town and the marinas of Ibiza Nueva and Marina Botafoch.

Its spacious rooms and suites are decorated in white and natural tones, in a minimalist style inspired by the Ibizan character. Wooden headboards, designer lamps, bathrooms connected by glass walls to the main room, each room and suite is equipped with all the details to offer a truly pleasurable experience.

The ME Ibiza hotel also has an exclusive service, the ME+ service, which offers a series of options, including a private swimming pool and a personal Aura Manager to tailor your stay in a personalised way.

LUXURY IN IBIZA - THE NEW VILLAGE







The hotel presents the new ME Suite, this is a prime location: on the ground floor, with spectacular views of the bay, it also has easy and direct access to the main pool area, with all its amenities - unquestionably the place to see and be seen.

The grand saloon is exceptionally spacious, with highlights such as the oversized bathtub with sea views, the dining area, the well-stocked en suite bar and the comprehensive multi-channel entertainment options.

The ME Suite can accommodate up to 9 people in total and is the ideal space for a special celebration with gastronomic options from Origens. In addition, you can enjoy exclusive benefits such as our Aura Manager service, priority service in our restaurants and bars or a special welcome gift, among others.





Take a dip in your private pool, enjoying views of the garden and the azure Mediterranean. Magnificent, yet with the understated style that characterises Ibiza, the ME Suite anticipates your every desire and fulfils it with its tailor-made ME+ privileges.

Cultural Programme - “Tanit Gatherings”

Constantly evolving, ME Ibiza brings you a cultural programme in collaboration with invited contemporary artists. Painters, photographers, artisans and more exhibit and host events at our hotel. We bring a constant flow of thought-provoking creativity to the heart of ME Ibiza, with surprises and lots of fun.

To celebrate the opening of the hotel, on the 28th of April, "Tanit Gatherings" was held, a meeting between artists and craftswomen from the island of Ibiza where they celebrated Tanit, the divinity of the moon, love, the fertility of the earth, animals and people.

With Laura from Grinyo hosting the event, the artists shared round table discussions and inspiration. After the success of the event, Tanit Gatherings will hold new editions in the near future.









Authentic experiences and serene wellness - Thai Room Spa and Wellness

Native therapists bring the best massages and treatments from their homeland, inspired by Thai techniques, Ayurveda and other Southeast Asian practices to our Thai Room Spa and Wellness. A place where you can enjoy a wide range of luxurious massages and treatments: dry or oil, warm or hot, scented or unscented, with one or more therapists.







Our star treatment is the Traditional Thai massage Royal Style, based on a traditional Thai massage, in its palatial version, with a focus on acupressure working point by point the body's energy map along the "Sen" lines. A dry massage, without oil, with medium to intense pressure.

In addition, all treatments contain body wraps, body scrubs and facials using only 100% natural products, freshly blended by our therapists during your treatment to ensure gentle cleansing and self-healing.