INNSiDE by Meliá Cala Blanca is the perfect place and destination for the most curious travellers who want to discover the island of Mallorca and its hidden histories and cultures. A hotel designed for adults only (+16 years) and with direct access to the paradisiacal beach of Palmanova.



The spacious and bright rooms have a fully equipped private balcony with stunning views of the sea or the avenue. In addition, each room is unique because of the works of art and literary works in each of them. It's time to exchange views with other travellers, unwind with a book while listening to the sound of the sea or relax on the poolside lounger with headphones listening to the podcast of the day.





It is worth mentioning The Shack, the hotel's beach bar, just a few steps from the beach, with a modern, healthy, natural and organic gastronomic offer, but without giving up the small pleasures during the holidays. The perfect plan of going to the beach in the morning and returning at sunset with the best cocktails at The Shack is a great souvenir to collect.



The hotel offers the possibility of a DAY-PASS for any curious person who is in Mallorca and wants to disconnect, in a space where the only thing you have to worry about is choosing the best cocktail and dish from the menu. It is the perfect place to create stories with your loved ones or meet new people. Reservations at innside@melia.com





INNSiDE Cala Blanca is in constant change as it has an Open Living Lounge full of Art Exhibitions, where music events, talks or local artists starring events are held in this open space to unwind and be inspired.



Pets deserve a holiday too and this hotel is the perfect place. Four-legged friends are welcomed with a special pet kit including a bed, food bowls and a small gift, so it is important to let them know at the time of booking.



A dream holiday, a holiday of disconnection and learning about oneself and the island's culture.



