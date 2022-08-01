At Meliá Calviá Beach it is like immersing yourself in a world of sensations, it is a hotel designed to provide maximum relaxation right in front of the Mediterranean Sea. One thing to take into account is its high gastronomic offer without having to leave its facilities, an authentic culinary spectacle.



The hotel has a Cape Nao Beach Club, which is the perfect place to take refuge from the outside world and routine. This Beach Club has two different areas: A restaurant area next to the pool with spectacular sea views, where you can enjoy a wonderful dinner or lunch with family or friends, and an exclusive and unbeatable area on the beach of Calviá with Balinese beds and a bar service with signature cocktails.

There is always a reason to celebrate and Cape Nao Beach Club is undoubtedly the place to surprise your loved ones. The menu is an invitation to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine with sea views.

This is the place you need to go on holiday. Every corner is thought for the maximum comfort for the guests. In addition, for those who want a unique service, Meliá Calviá Beach offers: The Level, a service with personalised attention for everyone.

The experience begins to be unforgettable with its exclusive reception, the totally flexible check-in and the selection of pillows. From this moment on, your stay at the hotel is already unbeatable, as you can find other more exclusive services such as The Level private swimming pool, access to the exclusive Wellness area at YHI SPA, the private breakfast area with à la carte dishes and many other advantages.

YHI SPA is a space bathed in the energy of YHI, a place for the recreation of the senses in a time dedicated to the purification of the Body, the Balance of the Mind and the Cultivation of the Soul. Meliá Calviá Beach offers a complete YHI Spa area featuring a heated pool, treatment cabins and a full gym.

In short, Meliá Calviá Beach is the perfect place to go with your family, partner or friends as it has different areas for everyone to feel at home, but without the need to make the bed or cook.



