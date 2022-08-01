This summer is the time to enjoy a great family holiday, and at Sol Barbados, this wish can be fulfilled. It's the perfect place to go with the little ones so they can have fun with the Katmandu Adventures team. The tribe will be ready with action-packed days of fun.



Every family is different, but every family is welcome at Sol Barbados and there is no doubt that it will be the best family holiday ever thanks to the incredible water park, WaterLand Pool. An area of aquatic fun with SplashPad, slides, waterfalls and even an interactive pool with a children's play area.





Sol Barbados is not just any hotel, it is a hotel designed for any family and that is why each space is designed to ensure the well-being and entertainment of each of its guests. For this reason, it has a swimming pool in the shape of a lake and areas dedicated to adults and children.

When night falls, it's time for the room to be the most important thing in the hotel. The hotel has spacious and modern rooms that have been completely refurbished. They all have furnished terraces with views of the mountains or the gardens, and are equipped with two single beds or a double bed and extremely comfortable sofa beds for an easy night's sleep.

For those who want to explore beyond the hotel, 150 metres away is the magnificent beach with crystal clear waters of Calvia. There is also a wide range of restaurants on the main avenue and shopping areas where you can enjoy a nice day out with the family.





It is worth mentioning the entertainment team that offers activities and organises entertainment experiences so that the whole family can have fun. From first thing in the morning until you drop off after dinner. Every day different activities are programmed so that every day during your stay is different.





Sol Barbados, the perfect option to enjoy the family on the island of Mallorca thanks to its magnificent location and its endless leisure options, gastronomy, shopping areas and even to get to know all the different cycling and hiking options that can be found on the island