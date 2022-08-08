The luxury lifestyle hotel of the ME by Meliá brand, located in the municipality of Santa Eulalia del Rio, reopens its doors with important new features that make it a place-to-be in the island's hotel scene.

During this summer, and completing the gastro universe of the hotel, ME Ibiza will host the pop up Kwãnt by the Sea. A true celebration of signature cocktails by the renowned mixologist expert Erik Lorincz, imported directly from London's Mayfair district and adapted to the Ibizan spirit, while keeping its British essence intact.

The grilled and charcoal-grilled fish and meats of RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar and the Ibizan atmosphere of Origens Pool & Beach Bar, together with the wellness offer of ME Ibiza - with the Thai Room spa and groundbreaking activities such as Antigravity Yoga - complete the hotel's offer.

ME Ibiza, the ME by Meliá hotel located in the bay of Santa Eulalia del Río, has reopened its doors for the summer season, full of novelties and maintaining the essence that characterises it and positions it as an essential hotel on the island.

This summer, gastronomy is once again one of the backbones of the hotel's proposal. The gastro universe of ME Ibiza, with RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar and Bianco Mare, is joined by Kwãnt, the prestigious London cocktail bar that lands at ME Ibiza in pop-up format this summer. Recognised as one of the 50 best bars in the world and located in the Mayfair neighbourhood, Kwãnt is a consecrated and obligatory stop for mixology lovers. Under the name Kwãnt by the Sea, the aura and talent of Erik Lorincz, its expert mixologist, are transferred to the island, adapting its mixes to the Mediterranean spirit, without losing the British savoir-faire that characterises its creations. Among the most outstanding proposals on the menu is the Wimbledon cocktail, with a base of vodka, strawberries, rose water and meringue.

In addition to the pop-up at the hotel, Lorincz will be responsible for conceptualising the entire beverage offering for the different spaces at ME Ibiza, including Bianco Mare the Pool & Beach Bar, RADIO ME Ibiza Roofop Bar and, now, Kwãnt by the Sea.

"We wanted to bring the spirit of the best cocktails to Ibiza, fusing the British tradition and the avant-garde of our creations with the Mediterranean and the magic of the island," says Erik Lorincz, mixologist expert at Kwãnt.

Kwãnt by the Sea's proposal also combines perfectly and is completed with the dishes created exclusively to flavour Erik Lorincz's creations. With a daily menu consisting of salads and sandwiches and a selection of grilled fish and meats, the space explores the Balearic culinary culture, focusing on local products.

Located near the hotel's swimming pool, the Origens restaurant offers diners a gastro journey through the tradition of Ibiza, capturing the atmosphere of the island, in the form of bites of land and sea with signature touches and premium organic ingredients. Highlights include the Ibizan Coca with smoked sardines and tomato marmalade.

For its part, RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar completes the hotel's gastro universe. Located on the rooftop, RADIO offers a high-end experience based on signature dishes in the form of sophisticated tapas, created by local chef Juan Portillo. The carefully prepared dishes coexist during the day with light bites, consisting of salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes, while at night, the protagonists are meat and fish prepared in the Josper oven and charcoal cooking.

"Express Your Pride" Cultural Programme

Constantly evolving, ME Ibiza brings you a cultural programme in collaboration with invited contemporary artists. Painters, photographers, artisans and more exhibit and organise events at our hotel. A constant flow of thought-provoking creativity in the heart of ME Ibiza, with surprises and lots of fun.

Among others, every Wednesday from 8pm to 12am ME Ibiza invites you to Sundown with ME Ibiza. Through this link you can register to attend the event, celebrate the cocktail hour and taste the cocktails made by the famous Erik Lorincz, with the views of our rooftop as a stage and DJ sessions to enjoy the summer like never before.

On 30th June, ME Ibiza hosted the Strike a Pose event, a celebration of freedom and diversity, accompanied by Voguing dance performances to celebrate Pride in Ibiza, paying homage to the documentary that premiered with this name at the Berlin International Film Festival, which featured the work of Madonna's dancers.

Actress, influencer and LGTBIQ+ activist Samantha Hudson was in charge of opening the event and giving way to the rest of the participants. The artist Marta Lamovsek made portraits of the attendees, combining diversity with inclusion. The dancer Silvi Mannequeen, precursor of dance styles such as waacking and vogue in Spain, danced together with Chivirika Azar and Koko Anunaki to the rhythm of DJ Banana Laser's show, which mixed the sound of house, disco and pop music with fashion and gender. In addition, 'Strike a Pose' featured a live make-up session by 'The Xkin' and cocktails by Kwãnt by the Sea created by renowned mixologist Erik Lorincz.