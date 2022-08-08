Meliá Calviá Beach, with a privileged location to immerse yourself in a world of sensations and enjoy relaxation at the foot of the Mallorcan beach of Calviá, with breathtaking views. A benchmark in the area and the perfect choice for a family holiday or to enjoy the tranquillity of the sea, always with the best services, exclusivity and unbeatable experiences.





Framed among pine trees and with a Mediterranean design, Meliá Calviá Beach is located in the municipality of Calviá, an area of beaches with crystalline waters that has become one of the most fashionable destinations to enjoy your holidays and the Balearic island.





The fully renovated hotel offers everything you need in a designer atmosphere. Its rooms, comfortable and with a touch of contemporary elegance, are designed to guarantee the relaxation of its guests and, for the most non-conformist, the hotel has the brands exclusive service: The Level, with which the client can enjoy fabulous advantages during their stay, such as flexibility for check-in and check-out, pillow menu, daily turndown service, as well as exclusive spaces, such as The Level swimming pool, the private lounge with non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. But undoubtedly the place that guests like the most is the private breakfast area, with a la carte dishes and the reserved space at sunset where you can enjoy a more elaborate snack and all kinds of drinks.





Meliá Calviá Beach also stands out for its gourmet proposals, offering different spaces with international cuisine with Mediterranean touches. The Cape Nao restaurant stands out among its offerings, a fabulous space where the Mediterranean flavour, the crystalline waters and the nature and beauty of the place are mixed with high level gastronomy, offering both daytime meals in a more relaxed atmosphere and sophisticated dinners.





Since 2012, Meliá Hotels International has played a key role in the transformation of this holiday area of Mallorca into an attractive, family-friendly, sustainable and safe option.



