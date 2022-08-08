Live music, exhibitions and local art are some of the experiences that await those staying at INNSiDE by Meliá Cala Blanca, a modern hotel, designed to inspire and make the most of the lifestyle while enjoying the most authentic Mallorca.





All rooms at INNSiDE By Meliá Cala Blanca Hotel are decorated in a fresh and welcoming design. They are equipped with sustainable yoga mats and a minibar with local drinks that are replenished daily. They have a private balcony with stunning sea views and feature artwork by local artists.





It is worth mentioning The Shack, the hotel's beach bar, just a few steps from the beach, with a modern, healthy, natural and organic gastronomic offer, but without giving up the small pleasures during the holidays. The perfect plan of going to the beach in the morning and returning at sunset with the best cocktails at The Shack is a great memory to treasure.



Among its complete facilities, you can enjoy its two magnificent outdoor swimming pools surrounded by gardens and terraces, one of them with unparalleled sea views. There is also a massage area, Balinese beds, a yoga room, wellness activities and an outdoor cinema.





The INNSiDE by Meliá brand is committed to sustainability and makes every moment have an environmentally friendly touch. They take care of the planet by eliminating all single-use plastic items in the hotels, use sustainable sheets and towels, and vegan and eco-friendly soaps and gels. They make your stay truly authentic and contribute to local commerce with refreshments and artisan snacks made with local ingredients.



Meliá Hotels International continues to support one of its fastest growing brands, a commitment by the company to strengthen its Lifestyle brand.



