The luxury lifestyle hotel of the ME by Meliá brand, located in the municipality of Santa Eulalia del Rio, never ceases to surprise us with important novelties that transform it into a real place-to-be within the island's hotel scene.



Completing the gastro universe of the hotel, ME Ibiza hosts the pop up Kwãnt by the Sea. A true celebration of signature cocktails by renowned mixologist expert Erik Lorincz, imported directly from London's Mayfair district and adapted to the Ibizan spirit, while keeping its British essence intact.



The grilled and charcoal-grilled fish and meats of RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar and the Ibizan atmosphere of Origens Pool & Beach Bar, together with the wellness offer of ME Ibiza -with the Thai Room spa and groundbreaking activities such as Antigravity Yoga- complete the hotel's offer.





ME Ibiza is a true expression of lifestyle, an oasis by the sea. Located in Santa Eulalia del Río, with direct access to the beach and its own jetty for arriving by boat. The hotel has been awarded the Leading Hotel of The World seal of approval, and also has the capacity to offer the possibility of living an experience of almost absolute privacy. ME Ibiza is located just a few kilometres from the most beautiful villages in the north of the island, such as San Carlos and Santa Gertrudis, and 30 minutes from Ibiza town and the marinas of Ibiza Nueva and Marina Botafoch.





Its spacious rooms and suites are decorated in white and natural tones, in a minimalist style inspired by the Ibizan character. Wooden headboards, designer lamps, bathrooms connected by glass walls to the main room, each room and suite is equipped with all the details to offer a truly pleasurable experience.



The hotel presents the new ME Suite, this is a prime location: on the ground floor, with spectacular views of the bay, it also has easy and direct access to the main pool area, with all its amenities - unquestionably the place to see and be seen.



The grand saloon is exceptionally spacious, with highlights such as the oversized bathtub with sea views, the dining area, the well-stocked en-suite bar and the comprehensive multi-channel entertainment options.





The ME Suite can accommodate up to 9 people in total and is the ideal space for a special celebration with gastronomic options from Origens. In addition, you can enjoy exclusive benefits such as our Aura Manager service, priority service in our restaurants and bars or a special welcome gift, among others.



In addition, the ME Ibiza hotel has an exclusive service, the ME+ service, which offers a series of proposals, including a private swimming pool and a personal Aura Manager to tailor the stay in a personalised way.



Authentic experiences and serene well-being



The island of Ibiza is a destination linked to the world of wellness, which is why wellness is one of the hotel's strong points. Its spa, Thai Room Spa & Wellness, offers treatments by authentic Thai therapists. Massages such as Kuta and Sattva, together with complete facial routines such as the Thai Cocoon with premium products, reconnect body and mind and rebalance energy.





The hotel is also offering again this summer a very healthy and avant-garde experience: AntiGravity Yoga. A new form of yoga that uses the suspension of the body as a form of physical conditioning. AntiGravity is a combination of pilates, gyro-tonic, aerial dance, acrobatics and above all yoga, designed to reverse the ageing process, improve posture and increase health and physical agility. Using a silk hammock or swing, suspended from the ceiling, asanas (yoga postures) are explored, with the body fully or partially elevated one metre off the ground. In this way you experience weightlessness and use your own weight as a tool to enhance stretching, strength, elasticity, body awareness and physical growth.



Kwãnt by the Sea curated by Erik Lorincz



This summer, gastronomy is once again one of the backbones of the hotel's offer. The gastro universe of ME Ibiza, with RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar and Bianco Mare, is joined by Kwãnt, the prestigious London cocktail bar that lands at ME Ibiza in pop-up format this summer. Recognised as one of the 50 best bars in the world and located in the Mayfair neighbourhood, Kwãnt is a consecrated and obligatory stop for mixology lovers. Under the name Kwãnt by the Sea, the aura and talent of Erik Lorincz, its expert mixologist, are transferred to the island, adapting its mixes to the Mediterranean spirit, without losing the British savoir-faire that characterises its creations. Among the most outstanding proposals on the menu is the Wimbledon cocktail, with a base of vodka, strawberries, rose water and meringue.



In addition to the pop-up in the hotel, Lorincz is in charge of conceptualising the entire drinks offer of the different spaces at ME Ibiza, including Bianco Mare the Pool & Beach Bar, RADIO ME Ibiza Roofop Bar and now Kwãnt by the Sea.





Located near the hotel's swimming pool, the Origens restaurant offers diners a gastro journey through the tradition of Ibiza, capturing the atmosphere of the island, in the form of bites of land and sea with signature touches and premium organic ingredients.





On the other hand, RADIO ME Ibiza Rooftop Bar completes the gastro universe of the hotel. Located on the rooftop, RADIO offers a high-end experience based on signature dishes in the form of sophisticated tapas, created by local chef Juan Portillo. The carefully prepared dishes coexist during the day with light bites, consisting of salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes, while at night, the protagonists are meat and fish prepared in the Josper oven and charcoal cooking.



