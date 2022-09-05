With a privileged location on the beachfront of the paradisiacal beach of Palma Nova, the modern hotel is designed to let you flow and make the most of your lifestyle, as well as bringing the local culture to the area.



At the end of August, the second edition of the summer market took place under the name Hello Market where several artists from the island gathered with handicraft, jewellery and literature stalls, all with idyllic sea views.



Among the stalls were handmade jewellery brands with perfect designs inspired by the island of Mallorca, eco-friendly sun creams that do not release toxic waste into the sea and vegan formulation or several textile stalls with hand-woven garments and Mediterranean essence. Rata Corner, an independent bookshop in Mallorca, also exhibited a selection of works and also promoted FLEM, the Festival of Expanded Literature of Magalluf, which will take place from 30 September to 2 October at INNSiDE Calviá Beach. In addition, the market was enlivened by the live music of Manacor singer-songwriter Marga Rotger.





