Sir Richard Branson has been in Mallorca having one final look at his dream Son Bunyola Hotel before it finally opens in June.

On Instagram he posted: “@VirginLimitedEdition’s Son Bunyola estate in Mallorca, glimmering in the distance! The team has taken so much care to restore this beautiful finca on a UNESCO World Heritage site, which is filled with olive groves, citrus trees and the most wonderful ocean views. The new hotel on the estate will open in June and can be booked now!”

After 20 years of hard work and challenges, Branson’s Mallorca dream is about to come true.