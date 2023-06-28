This luxury Kimpton Aysla resort located on the beautiful island of Mallorca invites you to enjoy an unforgettable gastronomic experience on Sunday 2 July, from 12pm to 3.30pm. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey through the cuisines of the world in the magnificent gastronomic spaces of the hotel: SABA Restaurant and ZAYT.



Let yourself be surprised by a variety of international recipes that combine the tradition and history of different gastronomic cultures. From an exquisite sushi corner to delicious noodles, a live Argentinean barbecue, home-made pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and many other options, this brunch will take you to a feast of flavours and aromas that will awaken your senses.





The brunch package is available for 120€ for adults and 60€ for children and includes unlimited selected drinks, a hand-picked selection of the best Mallorcan wines and refreshing cocktails such as Mimosa or Belini. In addition, you can indulge in cava and sake sangria, a unique combination that adds a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.



If you are looking for an even more exclusive experience, you can opt for the VIP Big Brunch, available for 200€ for adults and 100€ for children. This package includes a sun lounger and access to all the facilities of the prestigious Maison CODAGE spa for the entire day. Enjoy a moment of relaxation and well-being as you immerse yourself in an oasis of tranquillity.





If you prefer not to participate in the brunch, you still have options to enjoy the event in different ways. Book a sun lounger for 100€ per person, which includes 60€ for you to choose from and enjoy a personalised selection of a la carte food and drink from 12 noon until 9pm. Or choose the two-person package, for 235€, which gives you a comfortable Balinese bed and a bottle of champagne to relax and enjoy the event all day long.



The brunch will be enlivened by different resident DJs, such as Alba Serrano or Mark Guida aka Mark Wolf, who will make the atmosphere vibrate with their music. In addition, you can enjoy live music performances and participate in exciting workshops that will make your experience even more memorable.





As an additional touch of luxury, the prestigious French brand CODAGE will offer personalised serums to visitors, accompanied by an elegant CODAGE pouchette and luxurious personalised amenities. Take care of your skin and enjoy the exclusive attention that Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has prepared for you.



Located in Santa Ponsa - Calvià, just 14 km from Palma, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is a Mediterranean retreat surrounded by lush indigenous gardens and bathed in warm Mallorcan light. It is a sanctuary of contemporary peace and well-being where leisure blends with total relaxation and touches of tradition intertwine with modernity. A unique experience that will elevate your stay to another level in this Mediterranean paradise.





Come and join us at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca on the 2nd July for a brunch like no other. Book your place now and indulge in Mallorca's delicious diversity of flavours, exceptional hospitality and unparalleled beauty.



KIMPTON AYSLA MALLORCA

Avenida del Golf, 37, 07180, Santa Ponsa, Mallorca



www.kimptonAyslamallorca.com



Reservations: reservations@kimptonayslamallorca.com



Rooms: From 350 euros with breakfast (including VAT)



