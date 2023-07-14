As the summer heat intensifies, there's nothing quite as enticing as cooling-off by a luxurious poolside oasis. The pool sparkling just a few steps away, the relaxing shade of a Bali bed, and the coolness of a cocktail in your hands - it sounds like a great summer day.



But if you want to embrace the allure of summer and experience the Balearic Islands' finest pools, there may be better choices than crowded public pools. Instead, why not dive into refined relaxation at the most exquisite hotels? The good news is that even as a resident, you can do that and unwind in pristine pools without staying at the hotel. How? By booking a day pass.





Our hand-picked selection of hotels promises to elevate your staycation to new heights, ensuring a summer filled with moments of bliss and rejuvenation. These five fantastic pools come from hotelbreak, a leading startup dedicated to curating the finest experiences in the best hotels. By visiting hotelbreak.com , you can save valuable time and effortlessly explore all the best day pass options, each accompanied by detailed information and immediate booking confirmation.



Are you ready to fill your summer days with indulgence, serenity, and unforgettable memories?



HM Ayron Park



Nestled in the idyllic Playa de Palma, HM Ayron Park unveils a 5-star haven where you can escape the city's hustle and immerse yourself in a world of calmness and elegance. With hotelbreak, you can explore a range of curated day pass experiences at the hotel that includes pool access, delectable dining options, and even a rejuvenating spa experience.





Would you like to try our favourite one? The Bali-bed day pass allows you to relax poolside while enjoying the breathtaking views from the rooftop pool. Unwind, enjoy your time, and let this affordable luxury leave you with blissful relaxation.



Further information at HM Ayron Park







AluaSoul Mallorca Resort

Immerse yourself in Mediterranean serenity at AluaSoul Mallorca Resort, an exquisite destination with outdoor pools and direct access to Cala Egos. This adults-only haven beckons you to forget about planning because the day passes also include meals and refreshing beverages, ensuring a truly indulgent experience.





And if you are looking for an even more exclusive experience, choose the Bali bed experience on the terrace. It's an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in a relaxed ambiance and get the best out of your day.



Further information at AluaSoul Mallorca Resort







Mar Hotels Playa de Muro Suites



Located in the picturesque Bay of Alcúdia, Mar Hotels Playa de Muro Suites is the perfect choice for a memorable family day out. This remarkable resort has crafted two enticing day pass options for families of all ages, offering a central pool and a charming water park.





Children will be delighted by Splash Park's slides and water jets, designed for children from 2 to 16 years old. And parents will finally enjoy a well-deserved rest, indulging by the poolside. So, let your family create cherished memories in this enchanting setting.



Further information at Mar Hotels Playa de Muro Suites







Alua Illa de Menorca



Alua Illa de Menorca is a captivating family hotel in S'Algar. You will enjoy a day of relaxation as you immerse yourself in the hotel's expansive outdoor pool. With hotelbreak's day pass, you can also savour delicious meals and refreshing drinks (included in the booking), embracing the gastronomic delights of the buffet restaurant.





There is fun for everyone: a poll for kids, bars to unwind and get some refreshments, and fantastic sports facilities, including tennis, football, and basketball. Our tip: let your family revel in the joy of the oversized chessboard and dedicated ping-pong area, ensuring endless fun and cherished moments.



Further information at Alua Illa de Menorca







Bless Ibiza



From the infinity pool overlooking the mesmerising sea to the iconic rooftop pool adorned with inviting Bali beds, this hotel promises an unforgettable experience every time. And yes, you will get addicted to its day passes offering access to these stunning pools and luxurious spa facilities. It is the kind of treat you need to live a unique summer.





If you let Bless Ibiza transport you to a new dimension of exclusivity and luxury, you will discover that every moment is crafted to leave a lasting impression. It will be a day of ultimate relaxation; that's guaranteed.



Now you know our five favourite pools to enjoy a day pass, which one would you try?



Further information at Bless Ibiza



