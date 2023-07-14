As the summer heat intensifies, there's nothing quite as enticing as cooling-off by a luxurious poolside oasis. The pool sparkling just a few steps away, the relaxing shade of a Bali bed, and the coolness of a cocktail in your hands - it sounds like a great summer day.
But if you want to embrace the allure of summer and experience the Balearic Islands' finest pools, there may be better choices than crowded public pools. Instead, why not dive into refined relaxation at the most exquisite hotels? The good news is that even as a resident, you can do that and unwind in pristine pools without staying at the hotel. How? By booking a day pass.
Our hand-picked selection of hotels promises to elevate your staycation to new heights, ensuring a summer filled with moments of bliss and rejuvenation. These five fantastic pools come from hotelbreak, a leading startup dedicated to curating the finest experiences in the best hotels. By visiting hotelbreak.com, you can save valuable time and effortlessly explore all the best day pass options, each accompanied by detailed information and immediate booking confirmation.
Are you ready to fill your summer days with indulgence, serenity, and unforgettable memories?
HM Ayron Park
Nestled in the idyllic Playa de Palma, HM Ayron Park unveils a 5-star haven where you can escape the city's hustle and immerse yourself in a world of calmness and elegance. With hotelbreak, you can explore a range of curated day pass experiences at the hotel that includes pool access, delectable dining options, and even a rejuvenating spa experience.
Would you like to try our favourite one? The Bali-bed day pass allows you to relax poolside while enjoying the breathtaking views from the rooftop pool. Unwind, enjoy your time, and let this affordable luxury leave you with blissful relaxation.
Further information at HM Ayron Park
AluaSoul Mallorca Resort
