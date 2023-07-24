Vibrant holiday experiences are one of the most popular holidaymakers' maxims every summer. Hadley's Club opens its doors on the coast of Calvia (Mallorca). This large leisure area located in the Hotel Sol Wave House All Suites has restaurants, activities and a relaxation area designed for the whole family.

From a natural pool area with hammocks and Balinese beds, to an activity area with a climbing wall, wave pool and even cinema screens. In addition, there is no shortage of gastronomic options for all tastes.

“With an area of over 7,000 m², the beach club has been designed as an extension of the beach, combining different areas of activity and relaxation to offer the best experience to our guests. Our activities include climbing, wave pool and relaxation, all in a natural environment with native vegetation," explains Alexis Brooks, Managing Director of Hadley’s Club Mallorca.



WHAT TO EAT AT HADLEY'S CLUB





In its restaurants you can enjoy from breakfast to lunch and dinner, with different international food specialities: Italian (Fire Capitano), American (Burger Bar) and Oriental (Asian Box). All this seasoned with the best cocktails from different bartenders in a privileged place on the coast of Mallorca.



THINGS TO DO AT HADLEY'S CLUB

• Flowrider. Wave pool with a unique plan on the island.

• Climbing wall. An option to exercise the body and have fun on a climbing wall in boulder format.

• Flowriders shop. Hadley's own collection in an official Boardriders Group shop with brands such as Quiksilver, Roxy, DC, Billabong, RVCA and Element without leaving the Beach Club to enjoy the activities even more.

• Cinema. Guests can enjoy a range of family-friendly content, so that adults can enjoy lunch and dinner, while the little ones have fun.

• Infinity pool. Guests can enjoy a swim with the best views of Calvia Beach. It also has an exclusive 'adults only' area to enhance relaxation and tranquillity.

• Oasis Pool. This area offers an authentic experience with sand, sun loungers, Balinese beds and vegetation.

Hadley's Club

Sol Wave House All Suites

Avenida Magaluf 18

Calvià, Balearic Islands

Tel. +34 695 589 269

Email: info@hadleysclub.com

Click here for more information about Hadley’s Club