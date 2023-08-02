Hi, I'm Lula Luca, Ceramist, I started in this world at a very young age, thanks to my mother who knew how to observe me and support my virtues.





I graduated as a teacher at the age of 24 and after living in several cities, I fell in love with Mallorca, especially Soller.



Here in Soller I have my little world, in the garden of a typical Majorcan house, with lots of light, surrounded by nature and mountain views... this is where I teach!





I have many alternatives and formats of courses/workshops, regular courses, private classes for families and friends, celebrations, themed parties etc., and those who want to experience something different, connecting and disconnecting. Sessions can be tailor-made to suit your requirements.



The most popular workshops that get booked up the quickest are the hand-made classes to make a breakfast set or Wheel Throwing.



Wheel Throwing Workshops





The class starts with 30 minutes of instructions, then you get lots of wheel time to make your own creations. Classes are in English or Spanish and no previous pottery knowledge is necessary. You will learn about pottery tools and materials and the clay and first firing is included.



After the class, your pieces will be cleaned and fired for you. They will be ready to pick a few weeks after the class is finished. If you can’t come to pick them up, we can send them to your home at an extra cost.



Hand-building Workshops





Are you dreaming of creating your own tableware? Start your journey with us! In our hand-building pottery class you will learn to make ceramic projects without a pottery wheel. Luciana Luca will show you two techniques of hand-building, so that you can create a beautiful breakfast set consisting of a plate and bowl.





The class starts with 30 minutes of instructions, then you get lots of pottery time to make and paint your own creations. At the end of the class you will be a proud owner of a set of handmade ceramic pieces. After the class, your pieces will be cleaned, fired and finally glazed for you. They will be ready to pick up 3 weeks after the class is finished. If you can’t come to pick them up, we can send them to your home at an extra cost. This workshop is also ideal for children aged 8 and over.



Find out more:



Instagram



Facebook



