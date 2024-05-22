Summer is approaching and it is time to evaluate the best destination to share with the family. Renting a car in Mallorca is an excellent option to discover the beautiful scenery of one of the most beautiful islands in Spain and here is how to do it.



Holidays are sacred, so when you leave home you must leave the problems aside to avoid those worries that wear us out so much. That's why you have to choose the right company to move as we wish in our destination.



Make yourself comfortable and discover how you can rent a car at Palma de Mallorca Airport to drive around the main streets of the city.

Why rent a car in Mallorca?

Mallorca is one of the most visited cities by tourists in Spain, and it is a sector that brings together everything a foreigner is looking for: good weather, spectacular beaches and nice people.

We all know that on the island we will find multiple places to have fun. However, the problem is that if we depend on public transportation, we will be tied to the schedules and routes offered by the system.

However, if you choose to rent a car in Mallorca, you will be able to visit any destination you wish regardless of the time or how many people are around you.

Nowadays, there are companies such as Ok Mobility that adjust to the needs of tourists so that they can move around the region with practically no restrictions.

In addition to this, we have a fleet of state-of-the-art cars to make your trip comfortable and safe.

Advantages of renting a car in Mallorca

There are many benefits of renting a car in Mallorca if you want to enjoy a dream holiday. Make yourself comfortable and discover some of them below:



Mobility and independence



The first thing we have to say is that by renting a car in Mallorca you will have a great independence to move wherever you want. It is true that the island has magical places for all kinds of tourists, but it is necessary to have the freedom to visit them whenever you want.



Public transportation, as in the rest of Spain, is first class. However, being public, it has several restrictions in terms of routes and schedules, so if you use it, you will have to adapt to it.



Therefore, renting a vehicle is the best option to free yourself from ties and do as you please.



Competitive pricing

Being a city in such high demand, prices are more than affordable thanks to a wide range of offerings to suit all budgets.



The most interesting thing is that with the right packages, you will pay the same or even less than using public transportation.



Forget about maintenance



One of the problems of owning a car is its maintenance, since you have to take responsibility for its wear and tear in order to keep it 100% operational.



However, if you rent it, you will not have to worry, since the company is in charge of this issue, and you will only pay for using the car in question.



Of course, to avoid inconveniences, it is important that you read all the details of the contract. There you will understand what are the responsibilities and duties of each party. What are you waiting for?



Out-of-the-ordinary destinations



Although many companies offer tours to the most visited places in Mallorca, the reality is that there are remote places that are not so well known and are just as beautiful as the traditional ones.



It is there where the option of renting cars appears, and with these cars you will be able to go wherever you want at the time you want. This way, you will be able to go to those places where you will spend a different day with your loved ones.



Unlimited hours



Public transport has limits in terms of the timetable in which they provide services, so you can only go to your destinations under that regime. Hire a car rental service in Mallorca now and forget about this tie.

How much does it cost to rent a car in Mallorca?

The average daily cost of a car rental in Mallorca is 30–50 euros, although everything will depend on the number of days and the vehicle you choose, since a family van is not the same as a small car for two people.



In addition, you have to take into account that the offers vary with the passing of the hours, so we recommend that you plan your trip to save as much as possible.

Best places to visit by car

There are many places you can visit by car on the island of Mallorca. Some of them are:

Serra de Tramuntana

North coast

Inca and Manacor

City of Palma de Mallorca

Now it is your turn to pick the places you want to visit once you rent your car in Mallorca. The truth is that it is a wonderful destination that offers you a lot of alternatives to enjoy with your loved ones.



Take enough time to select the ideal plan that only OK Mobility has for you. Check out the full range of options it has for you, and don't forget to check out the reviews of customers who have enjoyed the service.