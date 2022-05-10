Stanislao Valente is considered one of the best pizza chefs in the world. In 2019, he came fourth in the World Pizza Championships and since he first began making pizzas in his home town of Naples 25 years ago, he was won a host of international and regional titles all around the world. Only last weekend, he came second in the Valencia regional championships with a special take on a paella pizza.

For the past year, he has been producing sublime, delicious and experimental pizzas at Mama’s Pepper Pizza restaurant in the Plaza Mayor and is about to open a takeaway along the Paseo Maritimo within the next two weeks.

And, apart from providing excellent value for money, Stanislao offers a unique gastronomic experience. He has spent all of his life studying the art of making pizzas, different flours and how they can be used as the bases and in cookery and he has brought that all together to become one of the best in the business while providing clients with a mouthwatering journey of different techniques, fresh ingredients, recipes and presentation.

Plus, he always changes his house special every week and many of his clients just leave it up to him, so why not do the same.

• Visit this not to be missed pizza restaurant in Plaza Capellers, 2, Plaza Major, Palma.

• Reserve your table on their website: https://mamaspepper.com/ or call 676-452163 or 654-909744.