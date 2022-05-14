Paella and nature in Reserva Park

Saturday 21 May at 11am



Spend a day in the open air, next to the Puig de Galatzó, with spectacular views of the Serra de Tramuntana. The visit includes: access to the site and lunch consisting of paella, drink and dessert. Children's menu with hamburger, drink and dessert.

Special price for Bulletin readers: 19.90€

Children 5 to 11 years: 10.90€.

Subscribers discount: 2€/adult, 1€/child

Limited places.

Marineland



Saturday 28 May at 10am



Family fun day with the Bulletin!



Enjoy an unforgetable day in Marineland and enter the world of the terrestrial and marine animals of the different species that live in the park. You will learn all the characteristics and curiosities of the dolphins, seals, penguins, sea lions and exotic animals.



Adult with entrance to the park and buffet menu: 14.99€

Child with entrance to the park and buffet menu: 7.99€

The buffet menu includes a choice of: main course (pasta, pizza, hamburger, brocheta), drink (soft drink, beer or water) and dessert.

Subscribers discount: 2€/adult, 1€/child

Limited tickets.





Escape to Cala Ratjada

Until 31 May



Just a few minutes from Cala Ratjada’s fishing port and next to the beach of Cala Aguila is the renovated Hotel Amoros, with a family atmosphere.



Adult price in double room with HB: 35€/person/night

Adult price in double room with FB: 45€/person/night





A bedroom at the Hotel Amoros in Cala Rajada

Information and reservations direct with the hotel: 971 563 550.

Presentation of subscriber’s card at the hotel reception essential.

Wine and culture route in Castilla

Enjoy a stay in Valladollid

From 7 to 11 June



An exquisite opportunity to visit unique corners of Castilla that exude history: the Valladolid cathedral, the Roman Bridge in Zamora, the La Mota castle in Medina del Campo, the Santa Clara monastery in Tordecillas or an environmental cruise to the Valley of Aguila are some of the visits that make up this route. Typical Castillian gastronomy, visits to wineries and sampling wines from the region complete an experience that stands out for its beauty.



Includes: Flight Palma-Madrid-Palma with Air Europa, 4 nights in the Hotel Olid San Pablo 4* in Valladolid, full board with drinks included at lunch and dinner, local guides, transfers, environmental cruise, entrance tickets, wine tastings, cancellation insurance and Covid-19 insurance. Limited places.



Subscribers price: 695€ per person*

Single room supplement: 110€

Non-subscriber supplement: 37.50€ per person

*Balearic Islands residents

For more information or to reserve for any of these events please call 971 788 405 from 8am to 2pm Monday to Friday.