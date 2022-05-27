Relax in Cala Ratjada



Until 30th June



Enjoy a few days of relaxation in Cala Ratjada staying at the Hotel Guya Wave, a recently renovated three-star establishment. It has an outdoor swimming pool in a large Mediterranean garden, indoor swimming pool, gym and free wifi.



Half board: Breakfast, dinner with drinks included (water, wine and beer).



Special price for subscribers: 40€ per person/night

Children up to 11 years old: 50% discount sharing with two adults.

Call for more information and reservations. Local taxes not included.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style



With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.



100% cotton



Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm



Colours: Lilac and Green



Only 29.95€



Subscriber's price: 28.50€



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Western Water Park



Saturday 18 June at 10am



Family fun in Western Water Park!



We invite you to participate in a very refreshing day to enjoy the Wild West with your family. Fun is guaranteed at this themed water park with daring slides, pools, waterfalls, children's area and relaxation areas! A unique space in which to experience a thousand adventures only for the most intrepid!



Call to reserve your 3 free tickets. Only open to subscribers.



Limited tickets.





Wine and culture route in Castilla

Enjoy a stay in Valladollid

From 7 to 11 June



An exquisite opportunity to visit unique corners of Castilla that exude history: the Valladolid cathedral, the Roman Bridge in Zamora, the La Mota castle in Medina del Campo, the Santa Clara monastery in Tordecillas or an environmental cruise to the Valley of Aguila are some of the visits that make up this route. Typical Castillian gastronomy, visits to wineries and sampling wines from the region complete an experience that stands out for its beauty.



Includes: Flight Palma-Madrid-Palma with Air Europa, 4 nights in the Hotel Olid San Pablo 4* in Valladolid, full board with drinks included at lunch and dinner, local guides, transfers, environmental cruise, entrance tickets, wine tastings, cancellation insurance and Covid-19 insurance. Limited places.



Subscribers price: 695€ per person*

Single room supplement: 110€

Non-subscriber supplement: 37.50€ per person

*Balearic Islands residents





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 8am to 2pm Monday to Friday.