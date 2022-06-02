Relax in Cala Ratjada



Until 30th June



Enjoy a few days of relaxation in Cala Ratjada staying at the Hotel Guya Wave, a recently renovated three-star establishment. It has an outdoor swimming pool in a large Mediterranean garden, indoor swimming pool, gym and free wifi.



Half board: Breakfast, dinner with drinks included (water, wine and beer).



Special price for subscribers: 40€ per person/night

Children up to 11 years old: 50% discount sharing with two adults.

Call for more information and reservations. Local taxes not included.

Subject to availability.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style



With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.



100% cotton



Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm



Colours: Lilac and Green



Only 29.95€



Subscriber's price: 28.50€



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Sailing Day with Lunch



Saturday 2nd July



We will leave at 7.45 am by coach from Palma to Porto Cristo, where we will embark to visit the different coves located in the eastern part of the island: La Cova Pirata, Cala Romantica, Cova dels Coloms, Cala Varques, Cala Magraner, Cala Petita, Cala Bona.... The duration of the trip is 4 hours. On arrival, lunch at the restaurant Sa Gruta Nova, in Porto Cristo.



The price includes: Transfers by coach, boat, accompanying person from the organisation and lunch comprising mixed paella, fish Mallorcan-style, almond cake with ice cream, water and wine.



Price for Subscriber’s: 49.50€

Children (3-11 years): 38.50€

Call for information & reservations



Limited spaces.





Anti-Copying Wallet

Get this men's wallet with RFID protection for credit cards.





EASY TO USE - Slide down the lever to extract the cards.



PROTECT YOUR CREDIT CARDS - No matter where you are, you won't have to worry about your credit cards.



· RFID for 6 credit cards

· Space for bank notes

· 2 spaces for documentation



Price: 19.95 €

Subscriber’s price: 18€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€ by calling 971-788405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajeria responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.