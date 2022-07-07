Relax in Cala Ratjada



Until 31st July



Just a few minutes from Cala Ratjada’s fishing port and next to the beach of Cala Aguila is the renovated Hotel Amoros, with a family atmosphere.



Adult price in double room with breakfast: 40€/person/night

Adult price in double room with half board: 50€/person/night



Information and reservations: 971 563 550.

Presentation of subscriber’s card at the hotel reception essential.

Subject to availability.



Maritime Excursion with Paella

Friday 5th August, at 9.45 a.m.

Enjoy the charm of the north coast of Mallorca and the spectacular scenery with Barcos Azules on a crossing between Puerto de Sóller and La Calobra, with free time for a refreshing swim and lunch at Sa Calobra restaurant with starters, paella, drinks and dessert.



A very summery day to enjoy with the Club!



Special adult subscriber price: 39.50 €.

Children up to 2 years old: Free

Children from 3 to 11 years old: 20 €.

Price includes: Boat Port de Sóller - La Calobra - Port de Sóller and lunch. Call the number below to book. Limited places.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style



With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.



100% cotton



Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm



Colours: Lilac and Green



Only 29.95€



Subscriber's price: 28.50€



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm



Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria Responsible or Nacex.

Anti-Copying Wallet

Get this men's wallet with RFID protection for credit cards.





EASY TO USE - Slide down the lever to extract the cards.



PROTECT YOUR CREDIT CARDS - No matter where you are, you won't have to worry about your credit cards.



· RFID for 6 credit cards

· Space for bank notes

· 2 spaces for documentation



Price: 19.95 €

Subscriber’s price: 18€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€ by calling 971-788405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajeria responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.