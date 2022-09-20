COLLECTION OF FANS BY EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN

Obtain one of these exclusive fans to keep you cool this summer!







Choose from Catalina La Grande, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, Sissi Emperatriz, Carmen La Gitana, Emperatriz Jingü



For only 8.95 € per fan



Special price for subscribers: 7.95 €.

Full collection: 41.90€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€.



Microfibre Beach Towels



Obtain one of these top quality towels, the perfect accessory for your holiday!



Soft, durable and large. Velvet feel. Large size 155x80cm



Choose from Moons, Cheetah, Turtle or Flowers



For only 7.95 € per towel

RRP 14.95€



Special price for subscribers: 6.95 €.



Full collection: 23.90€



*Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style



With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.



100% cotton



Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm



Colours: Lilac and Green



Only 29.95€



Subscriber's price: 28.50€



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405.

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm



Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405.





