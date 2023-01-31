If you have great commercial skills, you like cruising, you have a passion for excellent customer service and you love travelling, come and join our team of Cruise Travel Experts!

We are searching for 3 talented people to be part of our team.

What do we offer you?

To join a strong and established company in the online travel sector.

To receive on-going Training Programmes and educational trips.

A Fixed salary rate + competitive commission programme.

A dynamic and international work environment.

Career development and opportunities.

Social benefits and discounts on travel products, insurance products, etc.

A Spanish work contract with our Spanish company in Logitravel Group.

Main job roles:

Understand and meet the needs of our clients - Give clients different options to choose from and help them pick the best cruise holiday adapted to their needs and preferences taking into account various factors such as age, family status, destination preferences, transfer needs, mobility, and taste buds, budget, and more.

Understand the cruise lines promotions, be aware of all travel requirements, give clients accurate information, etc.

Pre-sales and after-sales monitoring of your client's portfolio.

Understand and apply customer loyalty programmes.

Complete monthly objectives set up by the cruise team leader.

Skills and experiences needed:

Fluent English - native or with a very high level of English (spoken, written and read).

Good communication skills in Spanish (medium/high level).

Sales Experience and Commercial background.

Residence in Mallorca.

Knowledge of the tourism sector.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Sales-oriented profile.

Ability to work under pressure and work towards individual and team monthly objectives.

Extensive knowledge of the people and culture that live in the UK.

Excellent attitude when working in a team.

Flexible with working hours.

Additional preferred skills and knowledge:

Diploma in Hospitality Management or Tourism Management is a plus.

Previous experience in the travel industry in a sales position (travel agent, hotel representative, tour guide.. etc.).

Cruise knowledge.

Experience as a cruise specialist is a plus.

To work in our head office in Palma, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.



Full-time (10am to 7pm Monday to Friday).



If you are interested please send us an email attaching your C.V to amanda.willock@logitravel.com

Or enter directly to our website to apply:



https://www.logitravelgroup.com/careers/#op-369437-cruise-sales-consultants



Or call +34 620 393 326