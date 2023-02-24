The aim of Bed's shops is that its customers know, try, compare and choose the sleep products that best suit their needs. Multiple scientific studies certify the importance of a good bed, adapted to our needs, for our health, quality of life and well-being in our daily lives.

In its network of shops, 10 in the Balearic Islands, with almost 4,000 square metres of showroom space, you will find the advisors who will help you to configure the bed you need. You will be able to find out about different technologies and the advantages and characteristics of all the rest equipment on display, with a wide range of prices adapted to any economy. Resting well is the best investment we can make.

Tiendas Bed's has been developing the Leading National Chain in Spain for more than 35 years with almost 200 shops. Thousands of satisfied customers during those 35 years is the greatest guarantee of its shops. Training its advisors so that they can help you in the choice of your bedding equipment. The Best Brands in the World trust bed's shops to market their products in the Balearic Islands. Pikolin, Bultex, Lattoflex, Pardo, Dunlopillo, Tempur, Treca, Sealy, etc... each one has been selected for being specialists in different products that allow them to offer their customers the best variety of ways to rest well.







This confidence, together with the constant evolution and development of new products, allows them to offer their customers the best collection of products in the world. Spring mattresses, Technical Foams, Latest Generation Viscoelastic Foams, Natural Latex, and some hybrid products that combine the best of these materials. Handmade mattresses, with natural materials such as wool, cotton, silk, cashmere, etc. You can find them in the network of Bed's shops in the Balearic Islands.

In addition to the beds, they offer essential complements for a better quality of sleep, sheets, duvet covers, duvet fillings, blankets, protectors and pillows made of the best materials, which will adapt to your needs and those of your home. They also have a collection of wooden beds or upholstered beds to 'dress' your bedroom and give it the warmth and decoration that suits your taste, a good decoration is also a form of rest and relaxation.







In its shops in Minorca, in Mahon and Ciutadella and in Mallorca, in Inca and Manacor you can also find and try daytime rest with Stressless armchairs and sofas in a wide range of models, to guarantee daytime rest and a decoration and style that will give an exclusive touch to your home. And backing up its professionalism in the art of relaxation with 35 years of experience, it also offers its customers: The world's leading brands. 30 days trial to ensure your choice. Delivery and collection. Assembly. Recycling and financing of your relaxing equipment.







They also have 10 models of mattresses in all their range of sizes and characteristics to be able to deliver them immediately so that your rest is, just that, immediate. In addition, they have a permanent stock of more than 1,000 mattresses.

In short, Bed's shops offer you a whole range of advantages, options and professional advice so that your rest is "The real rest". All this guaranteeing the best price on all their articles in Palma, Inca, Manacor and in Menorca, Mahón and Ciutadella.