The Test Clinic is the clinic specialised in normalising male sexual health. Erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, lack of sexual desire, curvature of the penis - around five million men suffer from erectile dysfunction. Yet this is a taboo subject that is rarely or never talked about. Completely unnecessary shame often causes months or years to pass before a man seeks help.



The Test Clinics offer the best professional help on the subject of sexual health in men. With various clinics on the Spanish mainland, The Test is the specialist for the treatment of sexual problems in Spain. Since 2019, there is also a clinic in Palma de Mallorca. Clinicas The Test was founded with the aim of helping men maintain, improve and resolve their sexual lives.



The key to success lies in the very personal treatment. In a conversation, men can openly address all problems. The team of doctors at The Test consists of the best urologists, andrologists and sexologists, some with over 20 years of experience. They advise and accompany the patient so that he can once again have a completely pleasurable sexual relationship.





According to various studies, one in five men suffers from impotence after reaching the age of majority, and this is an alarmingly high number. This means that 20 percent of men are affected by this worsening sexual problem. The Test's unique method is the solution to these most common treatments for erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.



With the help of the most modern technology, a wide variety of treatment methods can be offered safely and successfully, such as shock wave therapy, frenulectomy, scrotoplasty. In addition to the erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation already mentioned, penile curvature, foreskin constriction and much more are treated. Furthermore, thickening and enlargement of the penis as well as scrotum operations are performed.



In the case of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, hepatitis or AIDS, the STD tests of Clinicas The Test provide clarity in the shortest possible time with complete discretion. Psychological problems are also discussed and analysed just as confidentially, because stress and anxiety often prevent a satisfactory sex life.



Very important: Out of shame, you should not wait too long before deciding to go to the doctor, because the following also applies here: the earlier an illness or impairment is recognised, the greater the chances of improvement or cure.



