THE MARIÑA LUCENSE

From 11 to 14 April





We will visit one of the most versatile, surprising and unexplored areas of northern Spain. We will start our itinerary in Santiago de Compostela, with its old quarter, the Obradoiro square and its grandiose Cathedral. Already on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea, we will continue on to the charming Asturian port of Tapia de Casariego and its seafaring houses, we will approach the hamlet of Os Teixois, which will transport us to the rural life of yesteryear, and we will enjoy the unique formations of the cliffs in the well-known Playa de las Catedrales, a place of extraordinary beauty. Our route will take us to two unique enclaves on the coast of Lugo: the historic town of Ribadeo and the village of Foz, located at the mouth of its estuary.



Special price for subscribers: 479€.

Includes flight Palma-Santiago-Palma, 3 nights at Hotel Thalasso Cantábrico Las Sirenas **** Superior, full board with water and wine, entrance Os Teixois, coach, local guide, travel assistance insurance. Limited places.



Organised by





3 FRESHCO AIRTIGHT GLASS CONTAINERS



BOROSILICATE GLASS



· Suitable for oven, microwave, freezer & dishwasher

· Withstand extreme temperatures from -40ºC to 300ºC and thermal shocks up to 120ºC

· Hermetically sealed with spill-proof lid

· Maximum resistance to scratches and deterioration

· 100% hygienic material



Only 12.95€ per set



Special price for Subscriber’s: 11.95€ per set



SPACE SAVING · THERMAL SHOCK · AIRTIGHT SPILL-PROOF



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

TRAVEL ORGANISER

With all the necessary sections to prepare your travels







AVAILABLE IN 3 DESIGNS



· TRAVEL AND GETAWAYS: Destination - Dates - Who I am travelling with – Itinerary



· WHAT I NEED TO KNOW: Climate – General information – Documentation – Currency



· BUDGET: Transport – Travel insurance – Accommodation – Gastronomy – Culture – Entertainment – Shopping/gifts



· LUGGAGE: Clothes – Footwear – Accessories - Toilet bag - First aid kit – Books



· NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN (ACCESSORIES): Laptop – Camera – Tablet – Charger – Mains adaptor – Headphones – Sunglasses



· NOTES – PHOTOGRAPH LIST





DIARY/TRAVEL ORGANISER & STICKER SHEET





WITH 3 REMOVABLE DIVIDERS & ZIPLOCK BAG







ONLY 9.95€



SPECIAL PRICE FOR SUBSCRIBER’S: 8.95€



Waterproof Thermal Jacket with adjustable heat



Includes rechargeable battery with 8h battery life and 2 USB ports



Available in sizes S, M, L & XL in black (regular fit) and blue (slim fit)



The most comfortable way to fight against the cold.



Only 49.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 48.95€



Smart travel backpack





Get this comfortable, large capacity backpack with 2 exterior pockets, 5 interior compartments and a concealed anti-theft zip.



· High-quality nylon

· Measures: 33x44x14cm

· Connect USB & audio mini 3.5mm jack on the side

· 10000 Mha rechargeable battery



Only 39.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 38.95€

