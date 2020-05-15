Award-winning HOP. 26-11-2018 Iddes Yachts

One year ago, Majorca native Iván Salas Jefferson, founder of Iddes Yachts, was basking in the glory of having been shortlisted in the International Yacht & Aviation Awards hosted by UK-based publications design et al and Luxe et al. His 120 metre concept superyacht HOP regrettably didn’t go on to win, but it was a springboard to even more spectacular success.

Indeed, in February this year, Iván’s beloved HOP claimed victory at German Design Award held in Frankfurt. Iddes Yachts’ flagship creation was recognised for ‘excellent product design’ in the category ‘conceptional transportation’ by a highly esteemed jury passionate about unique pioneering designs. Iván and his colleagues were thrilled. Majorcan naval architecture is certainly competing favourably on an international stage.

Palma-born Iván has a most impressive CV. He achieved a Masters of Engineering in Naval Architecture (first class) from the University of Strathclyde, then went on to work for leading Dutch naval architects De Voogt, custom superyacht builder Oceanco, refit and repair centre Astilleros de Mallorca, and the Royal Falcon Fleet.

“I started from scratch,” said Iván. “At the age of 14, I was already working in repair yards and, from there, I went sailing and then onto Scotland where I studied Naval Architecture. After graduation, I started working with Dutch superyacht builders and in international technical and design offices. For more than a decade I have supported the yacht owners, being their representative in the realization of their new yachts or for more delicate repair work.

“I have always been in contact with the world of yachting and seven years ago I started Iddes Yachts studio, based in Palma, offering engineering and design at an international level. And now, having acquired a deep knowledge of how ships are built and the problems that can arise in both shipyards and underway at sea, I am merging this knowledge with design to add value and create new projects in the studio along with the team, which includes Joan Gelabert, also a naval engineer and designer, and the architect Andrea Polato. Together we generate a portfolio of unique projects, both our own and custom designs at the request of the future yacht owner.”

Following in HOP’s footsteps is new project Class 55. Already nominated for two 2020 awards campaigns - The Red Dot Design Awards and the prior-mentioned International Yacht & Aviation Awards - the Class 55 is the culmination of two decades of build and design experience. Combining comfort and luxury with the ability to handle even the most demanding engineering and operational requirements, the Class 55 is a true expedition yacht - a world of possibilities.

Within its 55 metre by 10.5 metre hull, the Class 55 boasts five decks, 700m² of exterior space, 880m² of interior, a 5 ton multipurpose crane, 185m² loading deck, a fully certified helipad and a go-anywhere 5,000 nautical mile range to take you as far as your imagination allows.

Iddes Yachts describe the explorer as “the ultimate platform to embark on any expedition or adventure and reconnect to the oceans to understand our essential need for the human-ocean relationship for our existence... its length overall of 55 metres has been carefully chosen to generously incorporate all necessary requirements, whilst allowing the yacht to navigate in the most spectacular hidden locations with ease. The Class 55 is the most complete go-anywhere exploration vessel within a timeless design.”

Buyers can customise pretty much every aspect of the yacht and, in typical Iddes Yachts style, there is a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability, including an option for a clean-fuel-electric hybrid power plant.

Concurrently with the Class 55 project, Iván delivered the first Porsche-designed superyacht - MY Royal Falcon One. The result of a long-lasting collaboration between Singapore’s Royal Falcon Fleet, Greenline Yacht Interiors, premium design agency Studio F. A. Porsche, and talented project manager Iván, this futuristic looking 135 footer was built almost in secret at Kockums shipyard in Sweden. Far from your average catamaran, not only does MY Royal Falcon One have unmistakable sleek sports car like curves, she also has accommodation for ten guests, a sun deck with a Jacuzzi and bar, an observation lounge and twin 4,600hp diesel engines and twin Rolls-Royce KaMeWa waterjets, which offer an estimated speed of 35 knots. She’s for sale with Camper & Nicholson.

Of course, a certain coronavirus has somewhat interrupted proceedings over recent months, so we asked Iván what impact it had had on his business: “As soon as the EU started the lockdown, we felt a sudden stop. Our clients who were on their way to Barcelona, Palma, or other EU destinations for post-Caribbean season refit works, went on standby to wait and see how the situation would evolve. This has postponed our refit projects but has encouraged and boosted our design and naval architecture services. After a week of the tightest lockdown, we managed to continue with these services as usual, and are expecting a need for further engineering design services to facilitate pre-fabrication and minimise onboard works for interior or other outfitting works.

“With refit works currently resuming in Spain, we feel positive that, with all the health and safety measurements upgrades to prevent COVID-19 spread, we will soon be seeing the refit industry back to normal but, certainly, we will have to propose alternative yards in our network thanks to the increasing difficulty to find suitable available yard space in Majorca due to the high demand. In the long run, we feel that the industry will not change much, probably an increase in charters and change of ownerships but, in general, the industry will continue its growth, especially with emerging countries promoting the new build and brokerage sectors.”

Good luck Iván, and keep flying the flag for Majorca.

www.iddesyachts.com