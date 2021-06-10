The stepsister of the former US President, Barack Obama has arrived in Mallorca for a few days holiday.

Auma Obama is an activist, journalist, sociologist and President of a non-profit organisation that helps orphans and young people fight poverty in her native country, Kenya.

She’s the daughter of Barack Obama Sr. and his first wife, Kezia, but her father moved to the US and she didn’t meet him until he returned to Africa.

Auma met her stepbrother Barack Obama for the first time in the 1980s and has a very good relationship with the former US President.

Here in Mallorca, she’s spending time relaxing at the luxurious Cap Vermell Grand Hotel and was spotted enjoying poolside refreshments with friends at the Cap Vermell Country Club.

“This is the first time I have been to Mallorca and I really like everything I see; I love the scenery and the atmosphere and the Mallorcan gastronomy, especially the sweets,” she said.

Auma’s also passionate about golf and has spent the last couple of days practising her swing at the Son Servera and Pula Golf courses and says she’s hoping to visit the Rafa Nadal Academy before she leaves Mallorca.