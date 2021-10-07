Boho styles and mermaid cuts are bang on trend for wedding dresses this season.

Members of the public were treated to a spectacular fasion show in Soller as 30 models, aged 7-45 from the agency run by Mendy Bota, showcased designs and bridal accessories during a fashion show inside Sant Bartomeu church and in Plaza de la Constitució in the city centre.

”For 2022 weddings the trends are romantic cuts, boho and princess styles with simple lines, in very high quality materials with a bit of a shine,” said Xisca Font, from Sueños de Novia. “Silk tulle, crepe and organza in natural white are the predominant fabrics and transparent panels, rhinestones and lace are also really popular."

For the groom, classic, modern and casual styles are the top choices, some combining suits with sports shoes, others with ties, bowties or vests, but tailcoats and tuxedos are definitely out.

The bridal fashion show had the approval of Sant Bartomeu rector, Eugeni Rodríguez and the collaboration of Sóller Town Hall and some companies related to the Wedding Sector.

Nendy Bota performed some gospel songs inside the church during the fashion show which also featured bridal bouquets and floral wedding decorations and a group of children sashayed down the red carpet to show off their first communion dresses.

A beautiful 1952 Chevrolet Styline from Mallorca Wedding cars was parked outside the church and used to take romantic photos of the newlyweds.