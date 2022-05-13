Amanda has travelled across the island every afternoon to cure sick horses. | Amanda Martensson
Amanda Martensson was born in Gothenburg on November, 11 1977. Since then, she has been raised in Santa Maria in Mallorca together with her two sisters. Her mother, Ingalill came to the island as a tourist guide in 1963 from Sweden and the year after, Bengt, her husband, arrived to work as a destination manager for a Scandinavian tour operator. Soon after when Amanda was five, Ingalill started breeding Arabian horses.
