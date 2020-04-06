Entertainment
"James Bond" actress Honor Blackman dies
Honor Blackman, the British actress who played Pussy Galore in the James Bond film Goldfinger, died today at the age of 94.
In a statement, her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex.
She also played Cathy Gale in the 1960s TV series The Avengers opposite Patrick Macnee.
The pair had a novelty hit with 1964's Kinky Boots, which reached the Top 10 in 1990.
Born in Plaistow, Essex in 1925, Blackman trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
